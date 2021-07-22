Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes: Fourth round of winners drawn

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the names of the fourth Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes winners Thursday afternoon. The names of confirmed winners for the Friday, July 22 drawing are:

Wendy Greenway of Santa Fe

Novie Benavidez of Albuquerque

Ofelia Pardo of Roswell

Wendy Curtin of Las Cruces

Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH. The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next successive $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible.

There will be another drawing Friday, then one more next Friday, before the grand prize $5 million dollar drawing next month. Any New Mexicans with at least one vaccine shot can still opt into the contest.