Vaccines available at 3 mobile vaccination events starting next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will be three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools around the state starting next week. Robert F. Kennedy Charter School and the School Health Center in Jal will host the first two. New Mexico State University will host the last one.

The goal of the clinics is to get students vaccinated but anyone can get one. The following are the dates and times of the clinics:

Monday, September 27

Robert F. Kennedy Charter School located at 4300 Blake Road SW in Albuquerque from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Jal/School-Health located at 200 E. Panther Ave. in Jal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28