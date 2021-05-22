Local pharmacy holds multi-lingual vaccine clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, local groups held a walk-in clinic in an effort to vaccinate underserved communities. The event for the Asian and Pacific Islander community just wrapped up at John’s Pharmacy off Central and Wyoming.

Story continues below

The Asian Business Collaborative and the New Mexico Asian Family Center wanted to host this unique event that offers support in multiple languages, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, and Farsi. “This is one of an overall effort to really get out Asian American and Pacific Islander and really those in the limited English-proficient community to really understand and combat the misinformation that’s been getting out there, to get them to get vaccinated,” said City Councilor Lan Sena.

The pharmacy will continue to offer vaccinations Tuesdays through Saturdays.