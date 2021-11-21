UNM vaccine requirement extends to spring semester

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is continuing its COVID vaccine requirement into the spring semester. Like in the fall, students can submit their records to the university’s vaccine verification site, or request an exemption by December 15 to avoid disruptions in class registration or disenrollment.

Story continues below:

UNM disenrolled more than 250 students in the fall semester for not meeting the vaccine mandate. Currently, more than 92% of UNM students and employees are vaccinated and the rest have an exemption and submit COVID tests regularly, or they work or attend classes remotely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES