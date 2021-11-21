UNM vaccine requirement extends to spring semester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is continuing its COVID vaccine requirement into the spring semester. Like in the fall, students can submit their records to the university’s vaccine verification site, or request an exemption by December 15 to avoid disruptions in class registration or disenrollment.
UNM disenrolled more than 250 students in the fall semester for not meeting the vaccine mandate. Currently, more than 92% of UNM students and employees are vaccinated and the rest have an exemption and submit COVID tests regularly, or they work or attend classes remotely.