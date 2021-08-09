UNM research studies link between COVID vaccine and fitness

If you have trouble adjusting to running with a mask, try distracting yourself by listening to music. According to Jasmine Hutchinson, a Ph.D. and associate professor at Springfield College, listening to music can help you run longer, faster and make the exercise feel easier.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM researcher is working to find out if exercise makes you better at fighting off COVID. “What we want to know is if your exercise habits or your physical fitness may give you better immunity to the vaccine,” said Assistant Professor Michael Deyle of UNM’s Department of Health, Exercise, and Sports Sciences.

Professor Deyle is studying vaccinated adults, ranging in their levels of physical activity. He wants to see whether people with better strength and aerobic performance have higher levels of COVID antibodies in their blood after getting the vaccine.

Deyle says studies have shown that link with other vaccines, like flu and tetanus shots, but it is still unknown whether it holds true for COVID. “A whole bunch of factors that play into how effective your immune response is. Some of those we can control for, like your exercise, diet, other lifestyle choices. Others we can’t, like genetics,” says Deyle. “Your physical fitness and your exercise are something we can modify. We can choose to be more active.”

Deyle hopes to have the data compiled within the next two to three months.