UNM regents approve COVID vaccine mandate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning, the University of New Mexico‘s board of regents signed off on their vaccine mandate. All students, faculty and staff must confirm they are fully vaccinated no later than September 30 by uploading their vaccination cards to a verification website.

It applies to UNM’s main campus and four branch locations but not UNM Hospital employees since they have their own specific policies.

Exemptions are allowed for medical or religious reasons but those people will be tested regularly. The regents unanimously approved the mandate saying it’s necessary to keep the campus and community safe. “Hospitals are getting overcrowded. I feel we have an obligation to help stop this pandemic,” said Douglas Brown, president of the UNM Board of Regents.

Students who upload their vaccination cards by the end of the month will get an extra $100 in their student account.

