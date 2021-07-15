UNM offering incentives for students to get vaccinated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering an incentive for students to get vaccinated. Much like the state, the university is now offering money to Lobos who can prove they’re fully vaccinated. Students can upload their COVID vaccine records to receive $100.

One student said he submitted his application as soon as he could. “For a student, $100 is not a joke. It can be two weeks in grocery shopping,” a second-semester engineering student said.

The incentive is being offered in hopes that it will help the university meet its 100-percent Vax the Pack goal, to have all students and staff fully vaccinated. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, only forty percent of average-aged college students are fully vaccinated.

A recent study done by UNM Political Science Professor Gabriel Sanchez shows that the younger demographics, like ages 18 to 24, are more likely to be swayed by a monetary incentive like the one UNM is offering. “For young adults, small incentives, as small as $100 actually increase their desire to get a vaccine at a pretty high rate,” said Sanchez.

The students will either be given a check or the money will be directly deposited into the student’s account. UNM says there’s no end date for the incentive program, but it could end at any time. Staff who submit their proof of vaccine will be entered into a drawing, and be eligible to win $1,000 gift cards.