UNM launching vaccine clinical trial for young kids

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico have launched a clinical trial to test the safety of the Moderna Vaccine, in children as young as six years old. UNM says 60 New Mexico kids, between the ages of 6 and 12, will be enrolled in the first phase of the trial. They say a lot of families were willing to participate.

“Most of the families we speak to really site that they’re interested in helping others,” said Dr. Walter Dehority, an associate professor for Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UNM. “By participating in this venture, we can get the vaccine licensed and approved for children, that’s the primary reason you see a lot of families interested in this,” Dr. Dehority said.

UNM is one of 88 sites in the U.S. and Canada to participate in Moderna’s Kidcove Study. Children will either receive the first dose of the Moderna Vaccine, or a placebo. Then after a month, they’ll go back for their second shot. In the months following, children will undergo follow-up testing.

While not everyone may be on board with enrolling their kids in the trial, one man said he would. “I believe in science,” said John Wylie. “I think everyone should be vaccinated, especially young children,” Wylie said.

The deadline for enrollment is Friday, August 27. The next two phases of the trial will enroll children ages 2 to 6, and 6 months to 2 years old. That’s expected to start in the fall. Right now, kids 12 to 17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine through emergency use authorization. No COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized or approved for children under 12.