UNM joins President Biden’s vaccine initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is joining President Biden’s COVID-19 College Challenge. The Biden administration is partnering up with local universities to ensure vaccinations are available for anyone who wants it.

The goal is to organize events to make it easier for students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated at sites closer to them this summer. According to the White House website, participating colleges commit to three actions to help get their campus communities vaccinated: engaging every student, faculty, and staff member; organizing their college communities, and delivering vaccine access for all.

The effort is a continuation of President Biden’s program announced on May 11 that matches high-enrollment community colleges with partners in the federal pharmacy program to offer vaccination opportunities to students. In May, the president announced that he wants 70% of American adults to get at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

People ages 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine. To schedule your COVID-19 vaccination, visit vaccinenm.org.