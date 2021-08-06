UNM holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico hosted another free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday. There was a steady stream of people coming in. Since they started offering the clinics, school officials say they see roughly 20 people daily.

UNM just recently announced a vaccination mandate for anyone on campus. A man who was getting his first shot is encouraging other people to do the same. “Get your vaccine, help out the community, let’s do it all, let’s go protect the community and let’s just get out of this mess and get back to normal and that’s it,” said Benny Belone.

The clinics are free. You can walk in but the school says if you make an appointment, you’ll get faster service. For more information, visit bringbackthepack.unm.edu/vaccine.

