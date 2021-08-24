UNM extending COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is extending the deadline for its COVID-19 vaccine incentive. Lobos now have until the end of September to receive $100 for getting vaccinated. So far, more than $1 million has been given out through the Vax the Pack program.

To be eligible, students must be registered for fall 2021 and upload proof of full vaccination to have the $100 deposited into their student accounts. Staff also have until September 30 to submit proof to be entered in a prize drawing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES