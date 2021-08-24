UNM extending COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is extending the deadline for its COVID-19 vaccine incentive. Lobos now have until the end of September to receive $100 for getting vaccinated. So far, more than $1 million has been given out through the Vax the Pack program.

To be eligible, students must be registered for fall 2021 and upload proof of full vaccination to have the $100 deposited into their student accounts. Staff also have until September 30 to submit proof to be entered in a prize drawing.