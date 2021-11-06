UNM disenrolls students for missing vaccine deadline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is starting to disenroll students for missing Friday’s vaccine deadline for the fall semester. But they do have options for the spring.

For the last several months, the university says students have been getting notices about the vaccine deadline and how that could impact their class registration. Now, students who didn’t get the vaccine or an exemption are facing the consequences.

Students who are not complying are being disenrolled from across all UNM campuses with a majority of those students from Albuquerque’s main campus.

Students who have not been vaccinated but have an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons have to submit weekly COVID tests to the university’s vaccine verification site. UNM staff say they are working through the weekend to hopefully keep some students enrolled and update vaccination records.

Cinnamon Blair is the Chief Communication and Marketing officer for UNM. She explains, “If a student says ‘I just really have not been paying attention and I just found out I was disenrolled’ and they come in with a vaccine card, we’re going to keep them. We’re going to do everything we can to keep our students enrolled.”

Students aren’t the only ones at risk of being removed from the university. But right now, only four staff members have had what the university is calling an “involuntary separation” from the school.

Workers who become compliant with the mandate later on, can re-apply to work at UNM. Students who have been dis-enrolled can register for the spring semester by showing proof of vaccination, requesting an exemption, or opting for remote learning.