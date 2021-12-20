UNM announces COVID vaccine requirement for events at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test is now required for fans attending basketball games at The Pit. UNM’s Department of Athletics announced Monday the new directive will start with the women’s and men’s basketball games on Tuesday, December 28.

According to a news release from the university, Lobo fans will have three ways to gain entry into The Pit to watch games. First, fans can show proof of vaccination meaning they’ve had two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine with the last shot received two weeks prior to the date of event entry.

The news release states that the second way would be to provide proof of a negative COVID test. PCR tests must be within 72 hours and an antigen test must be within 24 hours of the event. They say at home COVID tests are not valid. Lastly, the third way to watch a game at The Pit is to be under the age of 12 as fans up to the age of 11 will be admitted without proof of vaccination.

The news release states that all events at The Pit must adhere to state health regulations by wearing a face mask. The policy will remain in place for all events until the end of January 2022 and which time the policy will be reassessed. The next game at The Pit is Tuesday between the Lobo men and Norfolk State.

This is a developing story.