Third COVID-19 vaccine booster may be needed within a year

(KRQE)- The makers of the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna say in addition to your first and second dose, a third booster shot may also be needed within the next 12 months. The makers announced they’re working on COVID shot number three.

The booster could be in your arm as soon as this fall. “A lot of it is based on how fast coronavirus mutates. It was given essentially free rein on the globe for an entire year and what spun out were essentially three variants of concern,” said Ross Kedl Ph.D. with the University School of Medicine.

The booster will be just one shot so it’ll be easier to produce and get into your arm. Officials say just as quickly as the variants are infecting people, scientists are altering the mRNA vaccines to attack them.