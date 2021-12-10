Teens ages 16 and 17 can now receive COVID booster

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID booster shots are now available for 16 and 17-year-olds in New Mexico. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended at least six months after the teens receive their second dose.

The same dosage as the first two shots will be administered. Parents and guardians can schedule vaccinations through the state’s website or through their health care provider. Parents and guardians can register and schedule their children for vaccine boosters at vaccineNM.org.