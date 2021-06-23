Study finds third of un-vaxxed New Mexicans don’t want doses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico has helped lead a national study of hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, which found it prevalent in its own state. The school announced Wednesday researchers with the UNM Center for Social Policy joined a coalition of groups to conduct the American COVID-19 Vaccine Poll.

The poll encompassed 13,000 people from across various racial and ethnic communities. Among them were more than 2,000 New Mexico residents from underserved Latino, Native American, African immigrant, and Black communities.

According to the survey, roughly a third or 32% of New Mexico residents who haven’t been vaccinated don’t intend to do so. Furthermore, 15% of New Mexicans who got a first shot don’t plan on getting the second one. Roughly 44% said they would get the vaccine if it was employer-mandated.

The survey also found some evidence the state’s $100 incentive program increased vaccination rates, especially among young adults in urban areas.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation helped fund expanding the survey in New Mexico. Since the pandemic, New Mexico has reported 205,058 COVID-19 cases and 4,330 deaths.