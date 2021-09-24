State to release guidance for Pfizer booster shots for eligible New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is finalizing plans to give eligible New Mexicans the Pfizer booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recommendations on Friday for certain populations to receive the Pfizer booster, six months after their first series of shots. They include anyone 65 years and older, nursing home residents, and anyone 50 years old or older with certain underlying medical conditions.

The CDC also recommended boosters for any adults at increase risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their job. The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department say it is coordinating to give the boosters to a number of residents and staff at nursing homes. The New Mexico Department of Health says it will tell other eligible New Mexicans how they can get their booster shot in the coming weeks.