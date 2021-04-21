State to open self-scheduling vaccine appointments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – About 18,000 more doses have been administered over the last day. The total number of doses administered is now nearly 1.6 million. Wednesday evening, 57% of eligible New Mexicans had received their first dose while about 39% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Department of Health says they expect to open up self-scheduling for vaccines very soon. Right now, those aged 40 and older are able to self-schedule a vaccine. The change would likely make it easier for more working parents to get the vaccine. However, you must be signed up through the state’s vaccination portal.