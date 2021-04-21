State to open self-scheduling vaccine appointments

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – About 18,000 more doses have been administered over the last day. The total number of doses administered is now nearly 1.6 million. Wednesday evening, 57% of eligible New Mexicans had received their first dose while about 39% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Department of Health says they expect to open up self-scheduling for vaccines very soon. Right now, those aged 40 and older are able to self-schedule a vaccine. The change would likely make it easier for more working parents to get the vaccine. However, you must be signed up through the state’s vaccination portal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES