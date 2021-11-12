State opens COVID booster eligibility to all adults; mask mandate extended

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All New Mexicans 18 years or older can now get a booster shot to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Under a new public health order signed on Friday, adults who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster six months after completing their vaccination series. For those who got the Johnson & Johnson, it’s after two months.

Previously, only people 65 years or older, those with underlying conditions or workers in high-risk jobs could get the booster. Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase says the boosters greatly increase protection against the virus.

The health order also extends the indoor mask mandate through at least December 10.