State opens COVID booster eligibility to all adults; mask mandate extended

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All New Mexicans 18 years or older can now get a booster shot to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Story Continues Below

Under a new public health order signed on Friday, adults who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster six months after completing their vaccination series. For those who got the Johnson & Johnson, it’s after two months.

Previously, only people 65 years or older, those with underlying conditions or workers in high-risk jobs could get the booster. Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase says the boosters greatly increase protection against the virus.

The health order also extends the indoor mask mandate through at least December 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES