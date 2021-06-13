State offering $100 for people to get their vaccine this week

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced it will pay New Mexicans to get their vaccine between Monday and Thursday so it can try to reach its goal for reopening the state. On Sunday, the Department of Health announced it will give out $100 for completing their vaccination series or getting a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination Monday through Thursday.

This comes as about 41,000 more New Mexicans need to be fully vaccinated by June 17. That’s how we’d get 60% of New Mexico vaccinated so the state can reopen by July 1. It’s a lofty goal as the state is currently administering an average of about 19,000 second doses per week, and about 2,000 of the J&J shot.

“If we don’t reach it, we’ll still keep on trying. You know, getting as many people vaccinated as possible. You know, this is a long game, not a short game but we’d love to see if we can get New Mexico opened up by July 30,” said Department of Health Deputy Secretary, Dr. Laura Pajaron.

Health officials say there’s enough vaccine supply to reach its goal.