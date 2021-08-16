State issues guidance on COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans with weaker immune systems can now get an additional COVID-19 booster shot. The New Mexico Department of Health says patients can schedule a third dose with their doctor or the state’s vaccination registration website and proof of qualifying condition are not required but patients should be able to provide verbal information about their medical condition. The FDA voted to approve third shots for immunocompromised populations last week.
Story continues below
- Investigation: 1 dead, 1 in custody after NE Albuquerque officer-involved shooting
- Crime: Video shows moments leading up to shooting near Santa Fe Plaza
- Trending: Father of middle school murder suspect has history of shooting near a school
- Entertainment: 2021 New Mexico State Fair Rodeo-Concert lineup
NMDOH says the approval applies only to mRNA vaccines – Moderna or Pfizer because an additional dose for the single-shot Johnston & Johnston vaccine has not been approved by the federal government. NMDOH says those receiving the third dose will not be eligible for the $100 incentive. According to NMDOH, patients who can get a boost shot include:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.