State issues guidance on COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans with weaker immune systems can now get an additional COVID-19 booster shot. The New Mexico Department of Health says patients can schedule a third dose with their doctor or the state’s vaccination registration website and proof of qualifying condition are not required but patients should be able to provide verbal information about their medical condition. The FDA voted to approve third shots for immunocompromised populations last week.

NMDOH says the approval applies only to mRNA vaccines – Moderna or Pfizer because an additional dose for the single-shot Johnston & Johnston vaccine has not been approved by the federal government. NMDOH says those receiving the third dose will not be eligible for the $100 incentive. According to NMDOH, patients who can get a boost shot include: