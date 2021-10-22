State gets ready to administer COVID-19 boosters after CDC approval



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The CDC has given the green light to COVID-19 booster shots for both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. So how does the state plan to roll them out? Pfizer had been the only CDC-approved booster, until now. Fully vaccinated people now have some options when getting their third shot.

“One of the things that you can do now with the vaccine is mix and match so if you got a Pfizer you can get a Moderna or if you got Moderna you can get a Pfizer and that’s also been approved by the CDC,” said Deputy Secretary of Health for the New Mexico Department of Health, Laura Parajon.

The state health department advises not to schedule your booster appointment just yet, you first must ensure you meet the criteria for the additional dosage. Those prioritized will be people 65 years and older and those who are 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions or who may be working or living in high-risk settings.

The state says there’s plenty of doses to go around but the waiting period for each of the boosters depends on your initial vaccine. That means people who received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have to wait two months after their vaccination to receive a booster and those who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccines have a booster waiting period of six months after their initial second doses. The Pfizer booster has been available for a while but the state says they haven’t seen much interest from the public.

“People have been not as fast as we thought they were so we have about 25 percent of people who’ve gotten their booster doses so there’s still more if people like to go get one we have plenty of doses,” Parajon said.

Eligible New Mexicans can schedule their boosters with their primary care doctors as well as through the state’s covid vaccine registration system. You can schedule your Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster as early as next week. Pfizer has been available since last month.