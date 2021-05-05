State encourages primary care providers to enroll in vaccine distribution effort

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has announced a new initiative to engage primary care providers in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution effort. The New Mexico Departments of Health, Aging and Long-Term Services, and Human Services are reaching out to providers to enroll as COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Primary care providers can now enroll as vaccine providers online at cv.nmhealth.org. Providers must have several agreements in place with the NMDOH as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At this point in our COVID-19 vaccine distribution, no group is more important than primary health care providers,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a press release. “Primary care providers have longstanding relationships with their patients and are ideally placed to hold open, trusting conversations and encourage vaccinations. To support that work, DOH encourages providers to enroll as COVID-19 vaccine providers – and DOH will et you the doses you need to reach your patients.”

The online portal allows providers to digitally complete, sign, and submit the required documentation.