State adds booster eligibility check on vaccine website

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans can now check to see if they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The state’s vaccine website now has a portal for people to check if they are eligible. It asks questions about which vaccine they got, how long since that vaccination and their age.

Boosters are available to people who got the Pfizer shot, over the age of 50 with underlying conditions or over the age of 65. To check your eligibility, visit goodtimes.vaccinenm.org/boosters.