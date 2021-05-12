Some businesses offering incentives for COVID-19 vaccines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a full-on vaccine blitz. With vaccine demand falling, multiple vaccination events, open to walk-ins, are being scheduled across the metro and some even come with incentives. New Mexico United‘s homecoming match is this Saturday and fans who get vaccinated right outside Isotopes Park can get free tickets to a future match.

“There’s so many people who haven’t been able to get vaccinated, they haven’t had the time, it doesn’t align with their work schedule, other commitments, it just hasn’t happened for them so we’re going to be offering vaccinations at our game,” said Peter Trevisani, owner of New Mexico United.

There will be 150 vaccine doses available at the pre-game tailgate. People are encouraged to register on the state’s portal ahead of time to make sure they get a spot. People who want to get vaccinated can show up starting at 3:30 pm, the match starts at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, another vaccine pop-up clinic just wrapped up in the South Valley. Beuno Foods held a clinic for both their employees and anyone in the community who wanted a vaccine. They got a free package of tortillas. Buenos Foods says they have about 300 employees most of whom are now fully vaccinated.

“We’re hoping that with this last push here about 70% of our employees will be fully vaccinated. Our goal is to get them up to 90% but for now, we’ll be at about 70% so we’re pretty happy with that,” said Gene Baca, senior vice president of Bueno Foods.

Also happening now, local Smith’s pharmacies are offering all three COVID vaccines during walk-in appointments but they do still encourage you to register on the state’s vaccine portal. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said her administration is working on a vaccine incentive package that includes things like free hunting and fishing licenses.