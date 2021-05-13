Smith’s offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Smith’s Food & Drug and Kroger Health have announced the company is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at most of its locations including those in New Mexico. According to the company’s website, pharmacies in New Mexico will be dedicating an hour each day exclusively to offering the vaccines.

In a press release, Smith’s states that the company is offering all three vaccines under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for free, and availability by store location will vary. Walk-in vaccine patients are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt, to bring their insurance information, and ID card where applicable and are reminded that they will need to be observed for 15 minutes in a designated waiting area after they receive their dose.

For those who receive Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the appointment for the required second dose will be made when the first dose is administered. Individuals who are 12-years-old and older are currently eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine as authorized by the FDA.

The company reports that a guardian may need to be present for recipients under 17. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those over 18. To register for the vaccine visit cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.