Sixty percent of New Mexicans now fully vaccinated

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has officially reached the goal of getting 60% of New Mexican’s 16 and older fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows the state hit that benchmark Wednesday, five days after the governor’s deadline.

However, the governor opted to move forward with ending pandemic restrictions on July 1 because the vaccination number last week was within the margin of error. The updated figures come as the University of New Mexico Center for Social Policy reveals new data on vaccine hesitancy.

Researchers found about a third of New Mexicans who haven’t been vaccinated say they don’t intend to, and 15% who got the first dose don’t plan on getting the second one.