Series of COVID vaccine clinics for kids 5 to 11 to be held in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of three pediatric vaccination clinics hosted by Christus St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center will start Friday, Nov 5. The clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to p.m. with limited appointments available.

In a press release, the hospital reports that two more clinics will be held at the Entrada Contenta Health Center on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. During these clinics, children will receive the first of two child doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The second doses will be scheduled for late November and early December. Vaccines are available by appointment only by calling (505)913-3080.

The hospital warns that walk-ins can’t be accommodated.