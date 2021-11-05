Series of COVID vaccine clinics for kids 5 to 11 to be held in Santa Fe

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AdobeStock)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of three pediatric vaccination clinics hosted by Christus St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center will start Friday, Nov 5. The clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to p.m. with limited appointments available.

In a press release, the hospital reports that two more clinics will be held at the Entrada Contenta Health Center on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. During these clinics, children will receive the first of two child doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The second doses will be scheduled for late November and early December. Vaccines are available by appointment only by calling (505)913-3080.

The hospital warns that walk-ins can’t be accommodated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES