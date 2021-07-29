Second round of $100 vaccine incentives announced

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Thursday that for the month of August, everyone in the state will be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Aug. 2, anyone who gets a dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson will qualify for the incentive.

The announcement comes after Thursday’s White House press conference where President Biden highlighted the state’s $100 vaccine incentive in June. According to NMDOH, that program led to a 26% overall boost in completed vaccinations.

To be eligible for the incentive, people will have to register online at vaccineNM.org. Once the vaccine is received, the providers have to submit that information to the state system. Once the state received that information, payments will be distributed through email or text message.