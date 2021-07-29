Second round of $100 vaccine incentives announced

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Thursday that for the month of August, everyone in the state will be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Aug. 2, anyone who gets a dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson will qualify for the incentive.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: 13 APS employees on leave for possible connection to Rep. Williams Stapleton investigation
- Governor: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- COVID: New Mexico sees rise in COVID numbers, officials say
- Olympics: Caeleb Dressel goes for more gold on Day 7 of Tokyo Games
- Weather: Storm chances decrease until a cold front this weekend
The announcement comes after Thursday’s White House press conference where President Biden highlighted the state’s $100 vaccine incentive in June. According to NMDOH, that program led to a 26% overall boost in completed vaccinations.
To be eligible for the incentive, people will have to register online at vaccineNM.org. Once the vaccine is received, the providers have to submit that information to the state system. Once the state received that information, payments will be distributed through email or text message.