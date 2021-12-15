Santa Fe hosting vaccine clinics at Midtown

Vaccine syringes and cards lay on a table at LULAC’s vaccine event in Manor, Texas the day after the CDC approved booster shots for some populations (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is holding a new vaccination clinic beginning Thursday. Anyone over the age of 18 can get their shot at the Midtown Public Safety Building.

They will only be offering the Moderna booster every Thursday through the end of the year. They start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. For more information, visit santafenm.gov/news/detail/city_hosting_vaccination_events_at_midtown.

