Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for New Mexico State Fair admission

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vaccinations will be required for people planning to attend the New Mexico State Fair, which runs from September 9-19. On Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state will temporarily reinstate a mask mandate for public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. She also said the state will enact new vaccination requirements related to private, public and charter school employees, hospital and health care workers, correctional and other congregate care facility employees, as well as those attending the upcoming New Mexico State Fair.

The changes to the state’s vaccine requirements only allow for a small number of exemptions. People attending the fair and who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated in order to enter the fairgrounds.

Exemptions will only be made for people with a qualifying medical condition, disability or sincerely held religious belief. According to the public health order, if a State Fair official determines an individual entering the grounds has met the requirements of an exemption, then they will need to provide adequate proof that they have tested negative for COVID- 19 within 48 hours prior to entering the fairgrounds.

(8) All persons who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and enter the grounds of the New Mexico State Fair from September 9-19, 2021 must provide adequate proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to a State Fair official unless the individual qualifies for an exemption. A person may be exempt from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement set forth in this section if they have a qualifying medical condition which immunization would endanger their health, or they are entitled under the ADA, Title VII, or any other applicable law to a disability­related reasonable accommodation or a sincerely held religious belief accommodation. Nothing in this Order precludes the New Mexico State Fair from providing disability-related reasonable accommodations and religious accommodations to the requirements of this Order as required by law. The requirements for an exemption are as follows:

[a.] To be eligible for an exemption due a qualifying medical condition, the individual must provide a State Fair official with a statement from a physician, nurse practitioner, or other medical professional licensed to practice in New Mexico stating that the individual qualifies for the exemption and indicating the probable duration of the individual’s inability to receive the vaccine;

[b.] To be eligible for an exemption due to a disability, the individual must provide a State Fair Official with accommodation documentation from a physician, nurse practitioner, or other medical professional licensed to practice in New Mexico stating that the individual has a disability that necessitates an accommodation and the probable duration of the need for the accommodation; or

[c.] To be eligible for an exemption due to a sincerely held religious belief, the individual must document that the request for an accommodation has been made and provide a State Fair official a statement regarding the manner in which the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine conflicts with the religious observance, practice, or belief of the individual.

[9] If a State Fair official determines an individual entering the grounds of the New Mexico State Fair has met the requirements of an exemption pursuant to Section (8), the unvaccinated individual shall provide adequate proof that they have tested negative for COVID- 19 within 48 hours prior to entering the fair grounds.

[10] New Mexico State Fair officials shall maintain records of the vaccination or exemption status of all persons entering the grounds New Mexico State Fair in accordance with applicable privacy laws and regulations. The records regarding an individual’s vaccination or exemption status shall be provided to the Department of Health promptly upon request. All individuals entering the grounds of the New Mexico State Fair shall provide proof of vaccination or records of their exemption status and negative test to the Department of Health, if requested.