Presbyterian to host vaccination event Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare Services announced they will be hosting a vaccination event Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Vaccination Hub, located at 9201 San Mateo Blvd. NE., to support the New Mexico Department of Health’s vaccination goal of 60% of eligible New Mexicans vaccinated by June 17.

According to a news release from Presbyterian, the hub will provide both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and those getting their second shot or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson will receive $100 cash, as part of the state’s initiative to get people vaccinated before Thursday.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and our community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jason Mitchell in a news release, Presbyterian’s chief medical officer. “Everyone is eager to reconnect in person with family and friends and restart the activities that bring joy and meaning to our lives. By getting vaccinated, you’re doing your part to help our state reach that goal faster.”

Presbyterian says walk-ins are welcome and clinicians will be available to answer vaccine questions.