Over 90% of adult New Mexicans have received first dose of COVID vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health reports that more than 90% of adult New Mexicans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but health officials are urging the public to stay up to date on their vaccines. They say data is already showing you’re less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID with the third booster shot.

“The hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people is about 5% a little less than half of that for people with the primary series and extremely low for those with the booster,” said Acting Health Secretary for NMDOH, Dr. David Scrase in a news conference on Wednesday.

NMDOH says only 76% of New Mexicans 18 and older have completed their initial vaccine series meaning they have only gotten one dose of the Johnson and Johnson or the second of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.