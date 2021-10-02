Only 30% of NMSU students have submitted proof of vaccination

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the state’s largest universities says only 30% of students submitted their proof of vaccination by Thursday’s deadline. Meanwhile, 72.3% of New Mexico State University’s staff have been vaccinated.

The school says that failure to submit vaccine information or weekly test results will result in student suspension or staff being fired. NMSU says they are going to continue outreach for students and staff to get vaccinated.

