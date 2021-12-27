One-time vaccine event taking place at Westside Community Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free, one-time vaccine event will take place at the Westside Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are collaborating to put a spotlight on open vaccine events as the demand for vaccines remains high in parts of the state.

In a news release, DHSEM reports that the event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have the capacity to administer about 550 adult doses (primary and booster) of the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, however, it will be more efficient if those planning to attend register beforehand by visiting vaccinenm.org/registration.

No identification or insurance is necessary as COVID-19 vaccines are free to the public.