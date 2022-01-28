SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The Northern Navajo Medical center will be providing a series of vaccine clinics next month. The first is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Shiprock High School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional events will be every Sunday at the same time and location during the month of February. The COVID-19 vaccine, along with the flu vaccine will be offered. Rapid testing and home test kits will also be available.

Thursday, the Navajo Nation reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and three recent deaths. That is a drop from what they had been seeing in recent weeks.