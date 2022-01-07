NMSU now requires booster shot or negative COVID test for employees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All workers at New Mexico State University must now get a booster shot or submit to a weekly COVID-19 test. In a memo sent to staff, the chancellor says every staffer and student employee needs to have their booster by February 9 or within four weeks of becoming eligible.

Those who don’t comply could face disciplinary action or even lose their jobs. UNM started requiring booster shots for students and employees last month.