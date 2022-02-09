NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University researchers say COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among nurses and dentists remains concerning. One study found that of almost 42,000 nurses, the refusal rate was 20.7%.

Nurses cited concerns about vaccine efficacy and safety, mistrust of authorities, and exposure to misinformation. A second study found of almost 3,000 dentists, the refusal rate was 19%.

Dentists cited similar concerns to nurses. One of the studies’ authors says vaccination rates among health care professionals needs to improve so that families and individuals can interact with them without fear of getting infected.