NMSU requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by September

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is requiring all university system employees to be fully vaccinated by the end of September or take weekly COVID-19 tests. The university says they are currently working on a plan for how to implement the new requirement. They are also working to figure out what documentation will be accepted for proof of vaccination or showing a negative COVID result.

Story continues below:

NMSU officials say they are still deciding whether a vaccination mandate or testing requirement will be put in place for students. The University of New Mexico announced Monday that it will require vaccines for both students and staff by September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES