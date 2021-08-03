NMSU requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by September

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is requiring all university system employees to be fully vaccinated by the end of September or take weekly COVID-19 tests. The university says they are currently working on a plan for how to implement the new requirement. They are also working to figure out what documentation will be accepted for proof of vaccination or showing a negative COVID result.

NMSU officials say they are still deciding whether a vaccination mandate or testing requirement will be put in place for students. The University of New Mexico announced Monday that it will require vaccines for both students and staff by September.