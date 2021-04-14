NMSU Pan American Center hosts COVID-19 vaccination event

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Walgreens are teaming up to host an indoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the New Mexico State University campus in Las Cruces on Saturday, April 17. NMDOH reports that the vaccine is available by appointment only and residents ages 16 and older will be able to choose their appointment time.

The event will be held at the Pan American Center and there will be 2,400 appointments available for scheduling between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and those vaccinated at this event will be scheduled for second booster doses.

Those interested in getting vaccinated must pre-register online at vaccinenm.org and can use the event code “DACVAX” to choose an appointment time. Additional information will be provided to residents once an appointment is confirmed.

NMDOH reports it can help residents register for the event including those without access to the internet. For vaccine questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3653 and press option 4 for tech support.