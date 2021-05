LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Nursing students at New Mexico State University have surpassed 1,000 volunteer hours at campus vaccine clinics. Eighty nursing students volunteered their time to vaccinate thousands of New Mexicans.

NMSU’s final drive-thru clinic wraps up on Friday, May 21. Volunteers from across NMSU, including nursing students as well as outside organization will have given roughly 9,000 vaccines at that point.