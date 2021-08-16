NMSU launches ‘Pete’s Vax Sweepstakes’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is turning it up a notch in its efforts to get people vaccinated. They have launched the “Pete’s Vax Sweepstakes.” The sweepstakes is open to all students, faculty and staff who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prizes include either a pair of El Paso Chihuahuas baseball tickets or a pair of tickets to an NMSU athletics event. Those eligible have until 6 p.m. on September 7 to enter online at https://now.nmsu.edu/vax/index.html

There will be 120 ticket winners with 20 runners up receiving an “Aggie Swag Bag.” NMSU is requiring everyone to be vaccinated on campus or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Pete’s Vax Sweepstakes is part of the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.