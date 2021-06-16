NMSP using resources to guard cash incentives at vaccination sites

Anyone getting their booster shot, or their one time Johnson and Johnson vaccine by tomorrow, will receive one-hundred dollars either on the spot or in the mail. That means there’s a lot of cash at some of the vaccine sites across New Mexico.

During the vaccination clinic at the Hispanic Cultural Center Wednesday morning, we were told they were expecting at least 50 people to get their shot, that means they had at least 5-thousand dollars at that location on Wednesday.

“I went and got my shot,” said Laurinda Savilla, a recipient of the One-hundred dollar cash incentive. “They give you one-hundred dollars, you wait fifteen minutes to see if everything is okay, and that’s it,” Savilla said.

Savilla is one of at least fifty people who received that one-hundred dollar incentive Wednesday, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. If you get a vaccine by tomorrow, you’re eligible to receive that one-hundred dollars, either in cash, at the time of the vaccine, or in the mail. The website does not specify which vaccination clinics have cash on hand.

We do know that Expo New Mexico, and the Hispanic Cultural Center are handing out the cash at the time you receive the shot. Those are two of the locations where State Police are on duty making sure that cash is safe. Our cameras saw multiple officers at the Hispanic Cultural Center, and Expo, sitting with a Department of Health worker who was handing it out.

Savilla says she always intended to get the vaccine, but that one-hundred dollar incentive got here there this week. Her dad however, has been vaccinated for the past three months, he says getting the vaccine was priceless. “It gave me a lot of relief personally. When I got it, I felt better,” said Ricky Poolaw, Savilla’s dad.

We asked State Police how many officers are on duty at the vaccination sites, and how many sites they’re stationed at, we did not get a response. About a 14-thousand New Mexicans took advantage of the hundred-dollar bonus on Monday and Tuesday, that’s more than a million in cash handed out. 21-thousand New Mexicans need to get their vaccine today and tomorrow for the state to fully reopen by July 1st.