NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is recommending that people over the age of 50 who have received an initial COVID-19 booster dose at least four months ago, receive a second booster. According to NMDOH, the second booster of Pfizer or Moderna can increase their protection against COVID-19.

They also recommend people 12 and older with certain immune deficiencies get a second booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose (for a total of five doses). They also recommend a second booster dose for adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago.

“Vaccines and boosters are both safe and free. The data clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses protect individuals from both infection and severe outcomes,” said Acting Department of Health Secretary, David R. Scrase, M.D. in a news release. “Anyone eligible should seriously consider getting an additional mRNA booster to further increase their protection. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

Earlier this week, U.S. regulators authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older. Appointments to receive an additional booster can be scheduled with your local pharmacy, doctor’s office or through www.vaccineNM.org.