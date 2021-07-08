NMDOH makes changes to COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is changing the way it reports COVID-19 vaccinations. The online dashboard now indicates the percentage of New Mexicans 18 years or older who’ve received the shot and who are fully vaccinated. It had been 16 years and up. NMDOH says county-based totals will also be based on the 18+ population.

“At the time we announced our goal of 60% vaccinated, only New Mexicans 16+ were eligible,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in an NMDOH news release. “After meeting that goal, we’ve decided to modify our reporting to 18+ so as to align with White House and CDC reporting standards.”

Right now, nearly 71.5% of adults have at least one shot and 63.3% are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations will also be tallied for 12 to 17-year-olds. NMDOH made the change after the state reached its goal of 60% of adults fully vaccinated.