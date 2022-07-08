SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to help prepare kids going back to school, the New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Immunization Coalition, the New Mexico Primary Care Association, and healthcare providers from around the state are holding immunization clinics between July 9 and August 31.

An NMDOH press release states that participating providers will offer immunizations to any child, regardless of whether they are a patient or have insurance as part of the Got Shots program. Some providers will be holding clinics on weekends or evenings.

Parents can find clinic locations and times on the NMDOH website.