NMDOH approves Pfizer vaccine for kids 12+

Vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health Medical Advisory Team has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older. The decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for administration to 12-15-year-olds.

Parents can register their children on the state’s vaccine website. Earlier this week New Mexico celebrated two milestones when it comes to the state’s fight against COVID-19. As of Thursday, 69% of New Mexicans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Forty-nine percent of New Mexicans are also now fully vaccinated.

