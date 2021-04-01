NMDOH announces self-scheduling now available for COVID-19 booster doses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that New Mexicans who are registered online can now self-schedule their COVID-19 booster doses. Residents who have received their first dose either within the vaccinenm.org system or elsewhere can now log in, choose their location, and then select from booster appointments that are available to them.
“Our goal has always been to make registration and vaccination as easy as possible. Given an increase in vaccine supply, we are now able to offer New Mexicans the ability to self-schedule their booster appointments,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a press release.
NMDOH also announced a new website to address questions regarding the vaccine. For more information, visit vaccinenm.org/GetTheFacts.