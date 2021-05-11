Businesses, organizations can now request on-site COVID-19 vaccination events

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that now businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers, and additional organizations can request on-site vaccination events through a new webform. The form is now available at getvaxnm.com.

According to the department, organizations that are able to bring a minimum of 25 individuals to a vaccination event will work with NMDOH on scheduling the event. The individuals can include a combination of employees or members, family, or members of the surrounding community.

“DOH is committed to making vaccine available to New Mexicans where they live and work,” said Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a press release. “By offering organizations the opportunity to request on-site vaccination events, we’ll make getting a shot even easier.”

NMDOH states that in some instances, the department may combine multiple requests and create a single event in a given location. The department may also redirect requesting organizations to pre-existing events.

New Mexico residents can continue to register and self-schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments at vaccinenm.org.

