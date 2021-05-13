NMDOH: 50% of eligible New Mexicans full vaccinated for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is celebrating a new milestone Thursday when it comes to the state’s fight against COVID-19. As of Thursday, 50% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated for coronavirus. The New Mexico Department of Health said that more than 61% of eligible people have received at least one dose.

When 60% of eligible New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated, which state modeling projects may occur as early as the end of June, the state will graduate out of the color-coded county risk system and remove most pandemic-related restrictions on commercial activities.

“More than half of eligible New Mexicans are now fully vaccinated, far above the national average of 35%. We’re well on our way to 60% fully vaccinated – and a long-awaited reopening,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release.

Meanwhile, NMDOH has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine. Parents can register and schedule their children’s vaccination appointments on the state portal at vaccineNM.org.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. A spokesperson from the governor’s office says NMDOH is reviewing the CDC’s new guidance. They also said adjustments to the state’s public health order are expected after a thorough evaluation of the new information.